Charges pending after man shot in face during fight on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically hurt after being shot in the face during a fight in the Washington Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police said just before 11:30 a.m., the 24-year-old victim was involved in an altercation with another man while outside, in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The offender was taken into custody.

Charges are pending.