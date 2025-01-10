Watch CBS News
Orland Park man ordered detained charged with shooting ex-girlfriend's brother in Brookfield, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Orland Park man was ordered detained Friday after being charged with shooting another man during a confrontation in Brookfield earlier this week.

Isaiah Martinez, 22, charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, appeared at a hearing at the Maybrook Courthouse, where the judge ordered him to be held without bond.

Brookfield police said on Sunday, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Custer Avenue for a report of shots fired. There, they learned that a man, 24, was shot multiple times. 

Officers performed medical aid and applied a tourniquet to the victim before he was treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital, where he remains. Police said he is expected to recover.

Martinez, identified as the ex-boyfriend of a resident on the block, shot the victim, the resident's brother, during a confrontation outside her residence. He then left the area while officers performed a search for him.

On Thursday, police obtained an arrest warrant for Martinez, who turned himself in midday. 

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

