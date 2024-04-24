Suburban Chicago man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, 3 hurt in Oak Forest

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — A man was charged in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and three others hurt, including a 12-year-old girl in Oak Forest Sunday evening.

Omar Zegar, 37, of Orland Park, was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a revoked FOID.

Around 5;10 p.m., Oak Forest police officers were called to the 5500 block of Babette Court.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the head and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and was treated and released from the hospital. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was also treated at the hospital.

A 12-year-old girl was shot while standing in the neighboring driveway. Her older brother said his family was not involved in the initial conflict, and the girl is expected to recover.

Police say the investigation into the incident remains ongoing with more charges possible.

Zegar was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Ryan Burnett or Detective David Lowisz at 708-687-1376.