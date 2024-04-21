Multiple people shot in domestic incident in southwest Chicago suburbs

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Multiple people were shot in a domestic incident in southwest suburban Oak Forest late Sunday.

Around 5:45 p.m., Oak Forest police said they were responding to a domestic shooting in the 5500 block of Babette Court.

Police said there were multiple gunshot victims, but did not specify their conditions.

CBS 2 spoke to four men who are all members of the same family, who said a 12-year-old girl in their family was shot. The girl's older brother said his family, was not involved in whatever the initial conflict was.

He said he heard screaming from the neighbors, followed by gunshots.

"They apparently have a fight outside with their daughter's girlfriend or somebody, and they start banging on their door, and then the girl came out from their house screaming and banging on our family's door. My little sister opened the door, and she got shot, apparently," the neighbor said. "And from there, everybody just screaming – and they shot other people in the neighborhood. We don't know those people."

A cousin said the girl who was shot was 12 years old.

"My little cousin was sitting there in the arms of her mom. She was being shot – you see blood everywhere," he said. "It was just very traumatizing."

The cousin said he had the girl's blood on his own shirt when he talked with reporters. The girl's brother said she was able to talk and is expected to recover.

The neighbors said they had heard four people were shot in all.

One person was in custody Sunday evening.

There was no threat to the public, police said.