Original Rainbow Cone celebrates 100 years

The Original Rainbow Cone celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday with a special event at its Beverly location.

Members of the Sapp family, which founded Original Rainbow Cone, were on hand for the event at 9233 S. Western Ave. in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.

Guests who purchased a cone at the event received a mystery envelope with a chance to win a variety of prizes — including free treats, free Rainbow Cones for a year, Rainbow Cone merchandise, and even a Rainbow Cone truck party worth $1,000.

The Original Rainbow Cone was founded by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp and his wife, Katherine, in 1926. Its first location was in a small shack on 92nd Street and Western Avenue.

Original Rainbow Cone

Four years later, the Sapps built a new location across the street, where Rainbow Cone remains to this day.

Original Rainbow Cone

Today, there are also locations at 162 E. Superior St. off the Magnificent Mile, at 1750 W. Division St. in Wicker Park, at Navy Pier, in a truck outside the Shedd Aquarium, and in numerous suburbs — as well as Northwest Indiana, Southwest Michigan, and Southern Wisconsin. Rainbow Cone has also set up a truck at Lincoln Park Zoo, and at special events such as the Renegade Craft Fair in Andersonville, Logan Square, and Wicker Park.

Original Rainbow Cone

Rainbow Cone is known for its five-layer ice cream cones — with chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (New York vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio, and orange sherbet.

Original Rainbow Cone

Original Rainbow Cone

Buona Beef acquired Original Rainbow Cone in 2018.