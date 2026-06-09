Oak Park River Forest High School sustainable football field to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions while cutting energy costs

A brand-new football field in Chicago's western suburbs will save a school district nearly $400,00 a year in energy costs.

What looks like a normal football field is so much more, with it reflecting this district's sustainability plan. They want to cut all greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Can a high school football field help save the planet?

"Underneath the turf right now is a geothermal well field," said District 200 Superintendent Greg Johnson.

It can make a difference, according to Johnson.

"I think that anything we can do to eliminate our carbon footprint is incredibly important," he said.

It's the result after years of work aligned with a district-wide sustainability plan— a $12.5 million revamp of the Oak Park River Forest High School football field. Those dollars were spent under the brand-new turf. State and federal money and rebates helped curb costs.

"Over time this is a project that will pay for itself," Johnson said.

He's referring to a massive geothermal heating and cooling system built underground. Five hundred feet below the surface, there's a total of 240 geothermal wells.

"When it's really hot outside like it is today, it's much cooler underground. That cooling is able to be used immediately for the quality control of the air in the building," Johnson said.

The system will provide all heating, cooling, and ventilation for the high school's new physical education facilities and contribute to the school system, saving the district nearly $400,000 a year.

However, it's not just about saving money.

The project is expected to make a major dent in CO2 emissions, or greenhouse gases. That's the equivalent to driving an average passenger car more than 500,000 miles a year or driving across the country more than 180 times. Aligned with their mission, as a district, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030, and 100% by 2050.

While visitors may not see $12.5 million at work, the system underground will be cutting utility bills and emissions for decades to come.

"This is going to save us money over any other system we could've put in place, and so that alone is a quality response, but it's also part of being a responsible steward of our community and our environment," Johnson said.

The official opening of the project is planned for next week, with the goal of always having this done in time for football practice that starts at the end of the summer.