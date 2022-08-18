Watch CBS News
Opening statements underway in first civil case against Sterigenics

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO(CBS) -- Opening statements are underway in the first civil case against Sterigenics. It's a case the CBS 2 Investigators have been exposing for years.

The medical device sterilization company is accused of knowingly releasing a cancer-causing chemical into the air at its Willowbrook plant.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reported from the Daley Center where the trial is taking place.

Things in court started about 40 minutes later than they were supposed to.

but the judge finally read the jury some instructions right before opening statements.

This is just the first of many lawsuits against Sterigenics.

The plaintiff in Thursday's case is Sue Kamuda. We saw her walking into court this morning.

The 70-year-old breast cancer survivor claims Sterigenics emitted a cancer-causing toxin known as ethylene oxide into the surrounding community for decades.

The company moved out of its Willowbrook plant in 2019 after mounting public pressure. And has insisted that it followed all guidelines.

But now a jury will decide if the company is responsible for Kamuda's case.

Her 50-year-old son, Brian, who also lived near the plant, suffers from lymphoma -- a form of cancer.

There is no word yet on when his case will go to trial, but we know more than 700 other cases are still pending.

Kamuda's is the first case, and we'll update with the outcome. Still a way to go with opening statements just starting Thursday.

