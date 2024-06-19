Barnes & Noble release opening date for Chicago West Side store

CHICAGO (CBS) — The new Barnes and Noble location in Wicker Park is slated to open next month.

The 20,000-square-foot store will be located at the then-vacant Walgreens at 1601 N. Milwaukee Ave., also known as the Historic Noel State Bank building.

The company announced its doors will officially open on July 31.

A spokesperson previously said the new location would feature a café as the stores were seen as a community gathering place.

It will be the second location to open in the Chicago area this year, following the one at the former Urban Outfitters on Clark Street and Diversey Parkway in Lincoln Park last month.