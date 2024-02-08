New Chicago Barnes and Noble store to open at old Walgreens location

CHICAGO (CBS) – Barnes and Noble is preparing to open its new store at the recently vacant Walgreens location in Wicker Park.

The bookstore is scheduled to open in the summer at 1601 N. Milwaukee Ave., also known as the Historic Noel State Bank building.

Other Illinois locations are also set to open later this year, including one at the Prairie Market Shopping Center in Oswego in the spring, one at the former Urban Outfitter at Clark and Diversey in Chicago, and the other at the Village Square of Northbrook, also by summer.

Barnes & Noble has also started construction at the old Bed, Bath & Beyond location at the Town Square Shopping Center on Indianapolis Boulevard. in Schererville, Indiana.

The 20,000-square-foot location will include a cafe, and the book retailer hopes to open in September 2024.

A spokesperson for the retailer said each store will be different as it is seen as a community gathering place.

Barnes and Noble switched from a public to a private company in 2019 and opened 31 new stores in 2023.

It plans to open an additional 50 in 2024. Each store varies in size from 4,000 to 35,000 square feet.