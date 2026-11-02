Open Books nonprofit bookstore soon to close West Loop Chicago location

Open Books is closing its location in Chicago's West Loop, citing a decline in foot traffic and the rising cost of running a store in that community.

The original location of the nonprofit bookstore, at 651 W. Lake St. near Desplaines Street, is selling everything at the store for 50% off through its last day on Sunday, Nov. 8.

After the weekend, the only Open Books location will be at 905 W. 19th St., near Peoria Street, in the Pilsen neighborhood. A "small, curated selection" of books from the West Loop store will make its way to the Pilsen store.

Open Books also used to have a store at 2068 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the Logan Square community. This store closed March 1.

Open Books is not only a bookstore, but a nonprofit literacy organization that also custom-curates "libraries-in-a-box" for Chicago Public Schools classrooms, home daycares, and other community partners, and holds large-scale events and in- and out-of-school literacy programs.

The bookstores operate on a choose-your-own-price basis and accept donations. Children's books are given away at the bookstore.

Until Sunday, the West Loop store will remain open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.