One person injured in fire in apartment building on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was reported to be seriously hurt in a fire in an apartment building in the South Austin neighborhood this weekend.

Crews were called around 10 p.m. Saturday to the two-flat building with a garden apartment at 4901 W. Erie St., at Lamon Avenue.

There were reports that one person was seriously hurt and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The garden apartment in the building was severely damaged.

There was no word late Sunday about what caused the fire.

Property records indicate that the building was constructed in 1908.