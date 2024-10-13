CPD officer fires shots at vehicle fleeing traffic stop in Old Town, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer fired shots at a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop in the Old Town neighborhood, after the people inside ignored officers' commands and hit a police vehicle, police said.

Around 6:50 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Division Street, after receiving a call of a person with a gun, police said.

During the traffic stop, the people inside the car refused officers' commands, and the car struck a responding police vehicle. One officer fired at the vehicle, which fled the scene, but was recovered in the 100 block of West North Avenue.

No officers were injured. One person of interest was taken into custody. One officer was taken to the hospital for observation.

A neighbor described how quickly everything unraveled, which led him to jump out of bed in a panic.

"Next thing I know, I heard like six shots ring out. We both like jumped back. It scared us, and then a car – silver car – came bolting out of there, and then just going down Wells [Street], and I didn't see where it went after that, but it was speeding, dodging traffic. It was wild," James Grillo said. "Then it was maybe 30 seconds later, a few cars started chasing them."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed they were investigating. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.