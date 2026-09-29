Old bridge between Illinois, Missouri imploded

After more than 80 years, crews this week demolished a historic bridge that carried travelers across the Mississippi River between Missouri and downstate Illinois.

On Monday, hundreds gathered along the riverfront to watch the bridge come down, and come down it did — within seconds.

Explosives ripped through the old bridge, sending it crashing into the Mississippi River as cheers rose from the crowd. A piece of local history disappeared.

Demolition crews used strategically placed explosives to bring the bridge straight down and keep the collapse within a controlled area. Crews will now work to remove the remaining pieces of the old bridge from the river.

The Chester Bridge opened in 1942. The narrow, two-lane crossing became known for tight squeezes between large trucks.

A new nearby bridge, called the Don Welge Memorial Bridge opened over the summer, and officials said it is twice as wide. The $307.1 million new bridge is a joint Missouri-Illinois-federal project, and is named for the late Gilster-Mary Lee corporation president and chief executive officer, who pushed for years for a safer replacement.

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