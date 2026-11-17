Chicago officials broke ground on Tuesday on a $917 million new concourse at O'Hare International Airport that will add more international gates and more room for travelers.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined airline leaders at O'Hare for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Concourse E at Terminal 2.

The project will add 24 gates to O'Hare. The $640 million first phase, scheduled for completion in 2030, will add 14 gates, nearly 21,000 square feet of concessions space, and have an underground tunnel connecting it with the new Concourse D, which is scheduled to be completed in 2028.

The $277 million second phase of Concourse E will add 10 more gates and is scheduled for completion in 2034, following completion of the new $8.7 billion O'Hare Global Terminal in 2033. The 2.2 million-square-foot Global Terminal will replace the existing Terminal 2.

The mayor said O'Hare isn't just an airport for the city.

"It will reinforce Chicago's ability to compete in the global economy. But the true measure of this investment will be the jobs that we create, the businesses that we support, the career paths that we open, and the opportunities that families here in Chicago will have access to."

When construction on Concourse D, Concourse E, and the O'Hare Global Terminal are complete, O'Hare's gate capacity will increase by 14%, making it the largest terminal expansion in O'Hare's history.

The design of the ongoing O'Hare terminal projects also anticipate future expansion of the airport.