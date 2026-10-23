"Oh, Mary!" tickets for Chicago limited run at CIBC Theatre go on sale

Tickets go on sale Friday for the limited run of Broadway hit "Oh, Mary!" at the CIBC Theatre.

The Tony Award-winning show comes to Chicago from Jan. 19 through Feb. 7, 2027.

The play show is a dark comedy about Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to the assassination of her husband, President Abraham Lincoln. It's broken box office records during its run in New York, and its playwright, Cole Escola, also won the Tony for his starring performance in it.

The Chicago production will see J. Harrison Ghee step into the role of the first lady. Tickets are on sale online through Broadway in Chicago. Prices start at $75.