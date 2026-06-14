Officials identify bicyclist hit, killed by train in Grayslake, Illinois

A bicyclist who was hit and killed by a train in Grayslake, Illinois, has been identified.

According to Metra, the woman riding a bike was hit by a CN freight train near Lake Street and Hillside Avenue just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.

The 60-year-old woman died at the scene. She was identified as Virginia Girmscheid of Grayslake, according to the Lake County, Illinois, Coroner's office.

An autopsy determined she died of blunt force trauma as a result of being struck by a train.

Metra said train service had ended for the day and was not impacted at the time. Metra police were investigating.