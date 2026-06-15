Official portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama unveiled ahead of presidential center's opening

The Obama Foundation on Monday unveiled the first official portrait of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama together.

Internationally renowned artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby combined photos from family albums and historic moments captured by the media to create the portrait.

Crosby used acrylic paint, colored pencils, charcoal, and transfers on paper to create the massive 9-by-10 piece.

How did the Obamas react after seeing the portrait for the first time?

"It's us!" Michelle said. " And it's all of the stories within the story."

"The real question is how come you didn't dye my hair in the photo," Barack jokingly asked the artist.

Visitors of the Obama Presidential Center will be able to see the painting, which will be hung in the museum's Hope and Change lobby.

That area is a public space and does not require a ticket.