2 CPD officers injured in crash involving suspected drunk driver in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Chicago police officers are recovering in the hospital after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on the 7900 block of South Halsted Street.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. the officers were driving southbound when the driver of a 2003 Chevy Impala ran a red light and struck the marked squad car.

Both officers were transported to area hospitals in good condition.

The driver of the Impala was placed into custody and was not injured.