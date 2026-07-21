Shooting involving Chicago police under investigation in North Lawndale

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

COPA said the investigation is underway in the 2600 block of South Drake Avenue. The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Video from the area of 1647 Drake Avenue shows multiple streets blocked off with crime tape near a vacant lot. It is not clear where the shooting took place.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.