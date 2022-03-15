Officer injured, suspect shot in Crest Hill

Police officer injured during domestic call in Crest Hill

CREST HILL, Ill. (CBS) -- One officer was injured, and another shot someone, in an incident in far southwest suburban Crest Hill Monday night.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Pioneer Road at Bicentennial Avenue for a domestic disturbance.

At some point, one officer was injured, and another officer shot someone.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported the crime scene was expansive – with yellow police tape covering a couple of blocks.

Reports indicated that the chain of events might have started with a domestic incident

Officers from numerous agencies, including Illinois State Police, were called to the scene.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.