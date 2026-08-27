Off-duty Wauconda firefighter arrested on cocaine and fentanyl charges

An off-duty Wauconda firefighter is facing felony drug charges after she was found to have cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop.

The Lake County State's Attorney's office said Chandler Vandermeer was a passenger in a car that was stopped in Lake Zurich on Aug. 22. During the traffic stop, officers searched the vehicle and found a significant amount what appeared to be drugs, along with items they said are consistent with the distribution of a controlled substance.

The state's attorney's office said the substances found during the search field tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Vandermeer now faces four felony charges for possession of and distribution of cocaine and fentanyl.

The Wauconda Fire Protection District confirmed Vandermeer is a firefighter in their company, and that she was off-duty at the time of the arrest.

"The Fire District takes this matter seriously and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the arrest," they wrote in a statement. "Since this is an active criminal matter, the Fire District will not comment on the specific allegations or circumstances at this time."

Vandermeer appeared in court Wednesday morning and was released pre-trial on conditions including a curfew, no drug or alcohol consumption with random testing, no contact with her co-defendant, and prohibitions on leaving the state or going to any business whose primary purpose is the sale or alcohol or drugs.

She is due back in court at the end of September.