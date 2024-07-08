Watch CBS News
Off-duty police officer involved in shooting in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- An off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting Monday afternoon in Elgin.

At 4:35 p.m., Elgin police were called to Walnut Avenue and National Street for a shooting—and later determined an off-duty officer was involved.

The off-duty officer was not part of the Elgin Police Department, but Elgin police did not specify what law enforcement agency the officer represented.

Police did not specify any further details about what happened.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation, police said.

The intersection of Walnut Avenue and National Street was shut down as authorities investigated.

