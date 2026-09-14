Off-duty Gary firefighter charged with DUI after fleeing crash with Indiana state trooper, police say

An off-duty Gary firefighter has been arrested on multiple charges, accused of hitting an Indiana State Police trooper's SUV before driving away while under the influence.

Police said, around midnight Monday night, the trooper was working traffic control in a construction zone the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the Interstate 80-94 interchange, with his emergency lights activated, when an SUV struck his squad car and fled the scene.

The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary for treatment.

Police later found the driver who hit the trooper headed west on Interstate 80-94, with significant front-end damage to his SUV. Police said 47-year-old Michael Rodriguez led troopers on a short chase before stopping near the Gary Fire Department station at 25th Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Police spotted open alcohol containers in his vehicle, and Rodriguez admitted he'd been drinking before driving.

Rodriguez declined field sobriety tests at the scene, but police obtained a warrant for a blood sample, which was collected at Southlake Methodist Hospital in Merrillville.

Rodriguez has been charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving under the influence. He's being held at the Lake County Jail.