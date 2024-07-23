Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shootout on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shootout on the South Side Tuesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., police said the off-duty officer was confronted by multiple offenders, in the 10800 block of South Campbell Avenue, when there was an exchange of gunfire.

Police said the armed offenders left the scene in a dark-colored sedan, and one person was detained near the scene.

The officer was not injured and police said no other injuries were reported.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties as COPA investigates.