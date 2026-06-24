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Obama Presidential Center releasing more museum tickets in July

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Due to high demand, more tickets will be available for the Obama Presidential Center Museum in Chicago. 

The Obama Presidential Center officially opened to the public last week, and tickets were already sold out through October

The new museum ticket release will include visits from September 2026 through January 2027. 

On July 1, founding members of The Obama Foundation will get exclusive presale access. Tickets will become available to the general public on July 8.  

You can buy tickets on the Obama Center website

Even without a ticket, visitors can still explore other aspects of the $850 million campus that are free and open to the public. 

The Obama Foundation has said it expects about 1 million visitors a year at the Obama Presidential Center. You can find more information ahead of your visit here

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