Obama Presidential Center releasing more museum tickets in July

Due to high demand, more tickets will be available for the Obama Presidential Center Museum in Chicago.

The Obama Presidential Center officially opened to the public last week, and tickets were already sold out through October.

The new museum ticket release will include visits from September 2026 through January 2027.

On July 1, founding members of The Obama Foundation will get exclusive presale access. Tickets will become available to the general public on July 8.

You can buy tickets on the Obama Center website.

Even without a ticket, visitors can still explore other aspects of the $850 million campus that are free and open to the public.

The Obama Foundation has said it expects about 1 million visitors a year at the Obama Presidential Center. You can find more information ahead of your visit here.