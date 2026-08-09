Obama Presidential Center releasing next round of museum tickets Wednesday

If you've been trying to get tickets to the Obama Presidential Center museum, your next chance is just a couple days away.

The Obama Foundation confirmed it will release the next round of tickets to visit the Obama Presidential Center museum on Wednesday, Aug. 12. But you'll need to act fast – demand has been through the roof.

Tickets are currently sold out through the end of the year.

But as a reminder, you only need a ticket to visit the museum. The sprawling campus in Jackson Park on Chicago's South Side is open to the public for free, including the Forum event space, Home Court athletic facility, Chicago Public Library branch, the grounds and all other parts of the facility are free.

Tickets are available to purchase online at the Obama Presidential Center website. What time they will go on sale Wednesday has not yet been announced.