Shooting involving multiple gunmen injures at least 6 adults at school campus in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at facilities shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based at the site.
Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the school campus and three gunmen got out and opened fire, and then they drove off. Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson Lt. Ray Kelly said the scene of the shooting was "no longer active."
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted that all the victims were adults and were being treated at hospitals. Among the six injured, at least one was reported with critical injuries.
Students were evacuated from school after a brief lockdown. Police directed parents to meet their children at the church on Mountain and Fontaine.
Agents from the San Francisco branch of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were responding to the shooting, the agency said.
The California Highway Patrol said it had closed the Keller Street off-ramps from eastbound and westbound Interstate Highway 580 which are directly next to the shooting scene. There was no estimated time of reopening and I-580 remained open.
The Rudsdale Newcomer school serves the Oakland Unified School District and its website says its students are recently-arrived immigrants between 16 and 21 years old who have fled their home countries because of violence and instability.
The BayTech charter school serves 6th through 12th grade.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
