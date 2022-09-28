Shooting involving multiple gunmen injures at least 6 adults at school campus in Oakland

Report: Multiple people wounded in shooting at Oakland school Report: Multiple people wounded in shooting at Oakland school 28:46

OAKLAND -- A shooting involving multiple gunmen at a school campus in Oakland injured at least six adults Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. at facilities shared by Rudsdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School (BayTech) at 8210 Fontaine St. in the city's Oak Knoll/Golf Links neighborhood. The Sojourner Truth Independent Study online learning program is also based at the site.

UPDATE - Witnesses tell investigators a car with 3 gunman pulled up, got out, opened fire, & left.

Total of 6 injured - 1 with critical injuries. Students are being taken to a reunification area near Mountain Blvd & Fontaine St, which looks like Points of Light Church. @KPIXtv — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) September 28, 2022

Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the school campus and three gunmen got out and opened fire, and then they drove off. Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson Lt. Ray Kelly said the scene of the shooting was "no longer active."

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted that all the victims were adults and were being treated at hospitals. Among the six injured, at least one was reported with critical injuries.

Students were evacuated from school after a brief lockdown. Police directed parents to meet their children at the church on Mountain and Fontaine.

Parents are asked to meet their children at the church on Mountain and Fontaine for reunification. pic.twitter.com/kdqyj4LIUc — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 28, 2022

Agents from the San Francisco branch of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were responding to the shooting, the agency said.

Breaking: ATF special agents from @ATFSanFrancisco are responding to a shooting incident that occurred in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street in Oakland, CA. pic.twitter.com/tTa9KtDa1a — ATF San Francisco (@ATFSanFrancisco) September 28, 2022

The California Highway Patrol said it had closed the Keller Street off-ramps from eastbound and westbound Interstate Highway 580 which are directly next to the shooting scene. There was no estimated time of reopening and I-580 remained open.

The Rudsdale Newcomer school serves the Oakland Unified School District and its website says its students are recently-arrived immigrants between 16 and 21 years old who have fled their home countries because of violence and instability.

The BayTech charter school serves 6th through 12th grade.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.