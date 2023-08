Oak Park students get back to school, New Orleans style

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When they return to school in Oak Park, they do it up right.

Every year, on the first day of classes, students from Longfellow Elementary are escorted New Orleans style.

It's a long-running tradition to lead the children into a fun-filled and safe school year.