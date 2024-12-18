Charges dropped against Oak Lawn, Illinois police officer accused of excessive force in teen's arrest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All charges were dropped Wednesday against an Oak Lawn police officer accused of using excessive force in the beating of a 17-year-old Palestinian American boy after a 2022 traffic stop.

Patrick O'Donnell, 32, had been charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of official misconduct for his role in the violent arrest of Hadi Abuatelah.

One day before a bench trial was set to begin on Thursday, Cook County prosecutors dropped all charges against O'Donnell, according to court records.

O'Donnell was charged when the Cook County State's Attorney's office was run by Kim Foxx, who did not run for re-election this year. Former judge Eileen O'Neill Burke took office as Cook County State's Attorney earlier this month.

In a statement, a spokesperson for O'Neill Burke's office said, "After a thorough review, we concluded that the evidence is insufficient to meet our burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt to move forward with the prosecution of this case."

"Prosecutors must evaluate the evidence at every stage of a criminal proceeding, and act accordingly in the pursuit of justice. Throughout the pendency of this case, the CCSAO has been in communication with the victim, his family, and attorney as we sought an appropriate resolution. Today we asked the court to dismiss the case, and the court granted our motion," the state's attorney's office said.

The Arab American Action Network, which has criticized the officer's actions and supported Abuatelah's family since the beating, blasted Burke for dropping the charges against O'Donnell.

"Today, a grave injustice has been committed against our community," said the group's lead organizer, Muhammad Sankari. "Instead of carrying out her duty to hold everyone accountable to the law, State's Attorney Eileen Burke is returning the office to the old style Chicago politics of back room dealings and cover ups of misconduct, where one corrupt and guilty hand washes the other."

Several Arab American groups planned to hold a press conference on Thursday outside O'Neill Burke's office to protest her decision to drop the charges against O'Donnell.

On July 27, 2022, Abuatelah was sitting in the passenger seat of a friend's car when they were pulled over. Police have said officers pulled them over after smelling burning marijuana.

As O'Donnell was searching the vehicle, Abuatelah ran off. Officers tackled him to the ground, and O'Donnell began punching him in the face. Prosecutors have said he punched the teen more than 10 times in the head and face.

Dashboard camera video footage shows Oak Lawn police officers pinning Abuatelah to the ground, punching him over and over again as he lies on the pavement.

Police have said Abuatelah was carrying a crossbody bag at the time, and reached for a gun when he was pinned to the ground. A loaded .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol with three live rounds of ammunition was recovered from the bag.

Oak Lawn Police Chief Daniel Vittorio has defended O'Donnell's actions, saying Abuatelah tried to run with a crossbody bag and reached for a gun when he was pinned to the ground.

Vittorio said officers feared Abuatelah was reaching for a gun, and the teen didn't stop resisting until a stun gun was used.

However, Abuatelah's supporters have said, even if he deserved to be arrested for, the officer's use of force was not necessary.

"Let's assume for a moment that this person had to be arrested legally. This is not the way to do it," Ahmed Rehab, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said after Abuatelah's arrest, "and in no civilization, no time, and no place on earth is this kind of behavior acceptable."

Abuatelah was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was treated for a broken pelvis and other severe injuries as a result of the beating.

After the beating and arrest, Abuatelah was charged as a juvenile with unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of cannabis. The current status of his case was not immediately available on Wednesday.