Oak Lawn officer indicted after video shows him, other cops punching teen during traffic stop last year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Oak Lawn police officer is reportedly facing criminal charges after punching a 17-year-old boy repeatedly during a traffic stop last summer.

Jackie Kostek reported from outside of the Council of American Islamic Relations where a press conference is scheduled to take place at noon Wednesday.

They are also calling for the other two officers involved to be charged.

The Sun-Times reported that officer Patrick O'Donnell, who was seen on camera punching the boy, was indicted by a Cook County grand jury on counts of aggravated battery and official misconduct.

We have reached out to the Oak Lawn Police Department, the Cook County State's Attorney, and the officer's attorney and had not heard back.

This all stems from a late July traffic stop, where the 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah is seen on dashcam video running away from officers after a traffic stop.

Abuatelah was hospitalized with serious injuries following the incident and later faced weapons charges after police say they found a gun in the bag he was carrying.

Again, no official word from the Oak Lawn Police Department on this case this morning or on whether Officer O'Donnell is still employed by the department.