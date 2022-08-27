Oak Lawn bar temporarily stripped of liquor license after suspected DUI crash kills woman, injures adult son

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A longstanding bar in Oak Lawn has temporarily lost its liquor license as authorities investigate a recent deadly crash near the business.

Anita Chacon, 66, was killed early this past Sunday, and 30-year-old her son, Tomas, was critically hurt, when they were rear-ended by another car in a crash that involved a total of four cars at 110th Street and Cicero Avenue.

Anita Chacon Family Photo

Tomas Chacon Family Photo

Police were called to the scene at 1:50 a.m. Sunday. A Dodge Charger and a Honda Accord were headed south on Cicero at high rates of speed, when the Charger rear-ended a Lincoln sedan, forcing it into the northbound lanes near 110th Street, where it hit a Dodge Ram head-on.

The Charger came to a stop near 110th and Cicero while the Honda Accord left the roadway near 109th and Cicero and hit a bench -- causing the vehicle to rollover numerous times before coming to a stop in a parking lot.

Chacon, who was a passenger in the Lincoln, died at the scene. Her son, Tomas, who was driving the Lincoln, was critically injured.

A female driver of the Ram pick-up was also taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other people in that vehicle were not injured.

The driver of the Honda Accord taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge Charger was taken into custody at the scene.

Oak Lawn police said both the driver of the Charger, 39-year-old Steven Bradford, and the driver of the Accord, 32-year-old Joann McNary, were charged with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide.

Prosecutors said before the crash, they were drinking at the Gaslight Bar and Grill at 95th Street and Tulley Avenue.

People who live nearby accuse the bar of overserving its customers. Earlier Friday, CBS 2's Marybel González asked Chacon's family about the decision to shut down the bar.

"I think they did it a little bit too late, yet thankful that they did it, because I'm hoping this tragedy won't happen to another family," said Anita Chacon's daughter, Rosio Chacon. "But it's too late for me; for my family at least."