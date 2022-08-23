Watch CBS News
Two charged with DUI, reckless homicide in fatal Oak Lawn crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are facing reckless homicide and DUI charges, after a fatal crash Sunday morning in Oak Lawn.

Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police responded to a four-car crash at 110th and Cicero Avenue. A Dodge Charger and a Honda Accord were headed south on Cicero at high rates of speed, when the Charger rear-ended a Lincoln sedan, forcing it into the northbound lanes near 110th Street, where it hit a Dodge Ram head-on.

The Charger came to a stop near 110th and Cicero while the Honda Accord left the roadway near 109th and Cicero and hit a bench -- causing the vehicle to rollover numerous times before coming to a stop in a parking lot at 110th & Cicero.   

A 66-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Lincoln died at the scene. Her 30-year-old son, who was driving the Lincoln, was critically injured.

A female driver of the Ram pick-up was also taken to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other people in that vehicle were not injured.   

The driver of the Honda Accord taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge Charger was taken into custody at the scene.  

Oak Lawn Police said both the driver of the Charger, 39-year-old Steven Bradford, and the driver of the Accord, 32-year-old Joann McNary have been charged with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide.

They are due to appear in bond court in Bridgeview on Tuesday.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 7:38 AM

