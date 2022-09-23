Oak Forest home where gunman killed three was subject of 2016 domestic violence call, but charges were dropped

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- A house that went up in flames after a gunman shot and killed three people out front has been the subject of calls to police in the past.

Oak Forest police said two people were found shot in the driveway of the home in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane. A third person was found in the street nearby. Police were able to move the victims, and ambulances transported them to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A man, who is believed to be the gunman, was found dead inside the home after the fire was put out.

The suspected gunman was identified late Friday as Carlos Gomez, 44. The victims were identified as Lupe Gomez, 43; Emilio Rodriguez, 20; and Briana Rodriguez, 22.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported the home where the shooting and fire occurred was the center of a domestic violence incident back in 2016.

On Dec. 5, 2016, Oak Forest police were called the home, according to Cook County court records. A now-44-year-old man was arrested and charged with "domestic battery" and "criminal damage to property."

The victim was a now-43-year-old woman. Court records show they were — at least at one point — married.

An order of protection was granted for the wife, but it was vacated just nine days later on Dec. 14, 2016 - and the domestic violence charges were dropped.

At that time, the man had a valid Firearm Owners Identification card, and his firearms were returned to him, according to Cook County court records.

It was unclear late Friday if that man still had a valid FOID card. Property records are still in that husband and wife's name and cars registered to both of them are parked in front of the home.

But again, as of late Friday, investigators are not confirming the identity of the shooter - so we are not naming either of them.

Neighbors who live nearby say the man was at one time a U.S. Marine, and the license plates on one of the cars currently parked in front of the home is a USMC-issued license plate.

Late Friday, we watched as police removed a handgun from the residence and put it into evidence.