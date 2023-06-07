Oak Brook Shooting: Man shot and killed inside car, investigation underway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed inside a car in suburban Oak Brook overnight.

Just after midnight, Oak Brook police said officers responded to a call of shots fired at a vehicle near 22nd Street and Camden Court.

Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating this as an isolated incident.

"The Oak Brook Police Department would like to stress that the offender in this incident poses no threat to the public," Police confirmed in a written release.