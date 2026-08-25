Oak Brook police officers use new Grappler technology to catch fleeing van

Police in west suburban Oak Brook used a new tool aimed at limiting high-speed chases to catch a fleeing van while responding to a burglary call overnight.

The "Grappler" device is installed on squad cars and is designed to attach a high-strength net to a fleeing vehicle's rear wheel, tethering it to the squad car and ending the chase.

Oak Brook police used one of the new devices for the first time overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Police tracked a U-Haul van onto Interstate 294 following a burglary call in Maywood.

Villa Park police deployed spike strips twice, flattening three of the van's tires, but the driver continued leading police on a chase until Oak Brook officers deployed their Grappler device, snagging the van's rear right wheel, bringing it to a stop.

"We have had them in effect for about a month now. Training is finally completed," Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis said. "The net comes down to ground level, and ultimately wraps up in the fleeing vehicle's tire, and renders it unable to continue down the road."

Strockis said it works almost like putting a fleeing car on a leash.

"Kind of like walking your dog and correcting that bad movement," he said.

Two people were arrested. Villa Park police said the woman driving the U-Haul was charged with felony aggravated fleeing and eluding. She also had an active no-bond warrant from Indiana. Her male passenger was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

There are specific conditions to meet for the Grappler to be deployed. In this case, the road had been closed by police before the Grappler was deployed.

"There was no risk to the public for the vehicle swaying. It was the perfect situation, at a low rate of speed, with three tires already deflated, to bring that vehicle to a stop," Strockis said.

Taking a preventative solutions-focused approach to policing, other technology Oak Brook police use to end dangerous high-speed chases include high-velocity darts equipped with GPS devices, allowing police to track and not chase a car.

They're also using a new drone to respond to calls, giving officers an eye in the sky, plus infrared technology, before and after they arrive on scene.

"If you come out here and commit a crime, we're going to use our tools and technology and training, and we're going to bring you to justice," Strockis said. "We invest heavily in technology to mitigate the risks of police pursuits, and it's working."