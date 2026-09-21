NTSB officials in Chicago highlight needed rail safety improvements across the U.S.

The National Transportation Safety Board was at Union Station in downtown Chicago on Monday, highlighting safety improvements needed across the U.S. rail system.

NTSB officials emphasized the importance of protecting railroad employees while enhancing safety for passengers and the public.

Last year alone, more than 3,000 rail workers were injured on the job across the country.

Officials said strengthening worker protections is critical to building a safer, more reliable system.

"A lot of the safety issues that I heard from the rail unions this morning are known issues where we have recommendations we've issued, and those need action," NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said.

The NTSB said 95 of their recommendations are awaiting action by the Federal Railroad Administration.