NRA joins in effort to get Illinois assault weapons ban tossed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new Illinois assault weapons ban is facing its most serious legal challenge yet.

The National Rifle Association said it is backing a federal lawsuit seeking to get the assault weapons ban thrown out.



"The Supreme Court already ruled that the Second Amendment protects the right to keep arms that are commonly used by the people," NRA Illinois state director John Weber said in a news release. "Gov. Pritzker's decision to ignore the court and sign this bill demonstrates a blatant disregard for the rule of law and a willful ignorance of the nightmare he and his anti-gun allies in the statehouse have created with their soft-on-crime policies."

The ban, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker nearly two weeks ago, prohibits the purchase, sale, or delivery of assault-style weapons. While those already owning guns on the assault weapons list will be allowed to keep them, they must register them with the Illinois State Police.

Dozens of county sheriffs in Illinois have said they will not be checking if lawful gun owners register their weapons, prompting a backlash in some places.

On Friday, a judge in downstate Effingham County granted a temporary restraining order prohibiting the state from enforcing the ban against 866 people who have filed a lawsuit challenging the assault weapons ban. The order applies only to those plaintiffs, and the state can still enforce the ban against anyone who isn't part of the lawsuit.

At least two other lawsuits have been filed against the ban.