2 in custody after man found tied up and killed in basement of Chicago home

Police question 2 people of interest after man found slain in Norwood Park home

Police question 2 people of interest after man found slain in Norwood Park home

Police question 2 people of interest after man found slain in Norwood Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were in custody after a man was found tied up and murdered in the basement of his Norwood Park home over the weekend.

George Levin, 63, was found dead by his sister late Sunday night in the basement of his home in the 7600 block of West Talcott Avenue.

Levin's arms were bound with duct tape, and his legs were bound with an extension cord. He was taken to Ascension Resurrection hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area 5 detectives were conducting a homicide investigation, and Thursday morning police said detectives were questioning two people of interest.

Neighbors have said the area is quiet, and crime in the neighborhood is rare.

"It was very upsetting to hear," said David Kane. "Definitely disturbing to hear something like this."

Kane said he has lived in Norwood Park for more than 20 years, and knows everyone but the family in the home where Levin was killed.

"I'd like to know the details of what happened. What's behind this?" he said. "You know, something happening basically right around the corner from me, you know, what happened here?"