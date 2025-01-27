Man dies after being found unresponsive inside basement of Norwood Park home

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Norwood Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead after officers responded to a home Sunday night in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of a person down. A witness told them they found the victim in a basement bedroom.

Fire crews also responded to treat the victim, who was unresponsive. He was taken to Resurrection Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 63-year-old George Levin by the Medical Examiner's Office.

As of Monday, there is no one in custody.

Area 5 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.