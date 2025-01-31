2 men charged with murder of man found tied up and killed in basement of Chicago home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men have been charged with the murder of a 63-year-old man who was found tied up and killed in the basement of his home in Norwood Park on Sunday night.

Jefferson Ubilla-Delgado, 29, and Geiderwuin Bello Morales, 21, both have been charged with murder and robbery in the death of George Levin, according to Chicago police.

Levin's sister found him in the basement apartment of their home in the 7600 block of West Talcott Avenue late Sunday night. His arms had been bound with duct tape, his legs had been bound with an extension cord, and he'd been badly assaulted.

Levin was taken to Ascension Resurrection hospital, and was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined he died of multiple injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Some of Levin's belongings were missing, and according to a police report, investigators were able to track one of the suspects via the license plate of a car seen leaving the scene.

Ubilla-Delgado was arrested Wednesday at his home in Norwood Park. Morales was arrested Thursday in the 2600 block of North Troy, but police said he listed his home address in the same block as Ubilla-Delgado's.

Both men were due to appear for a detention hearing on Saturday.