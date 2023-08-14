3 former Northwestern's baseball staff members filing lawsuits against university, former head coach

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three former staff members of Northwestern's baseball program are filing a lawsuit against the university and recently-fired head coach Jim Foster.

Two assistant baseball coaches and the director of baseball operations allege harassment, bullying and abuse within the program that led to demotions and non-renewal of contracts.

They claim there was a culture of racism, sexism, and retaliation against them after they reported NCAA violations by Foster to university officials.

The complaint also says Northwestern conducted an investigation that ended with the decision to handle things internally.

CBS 2 will provide more information about the lawsuit after a news conference at 10 a.m.

Foster was fired days after Northwestern fired head football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal. Multiple assistants left after one year, and at least 15 players entered the transfer portal.