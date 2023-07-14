Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster amid allegations of abusive behavior

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Days after Northwestern fired head football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal, the school has now reportedly fired head baseball coach Jim Foster, according to 670 The Score.

The move comes amid allegations of bullying and abusive behavior.

Foster just finished his first season in Evanston.

He had been under investigation for allegedly creating a toxic culture during his only season at the school. Multiple assistants left after one year, and at least 15 players entered the transfer portal.

Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg released a statement on Thursday:



"Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students a place that allows them to develop in the classroom, in the community, and in competition at the absolute highest level, and building a culture which allows our staff to thrive," said Gragg. "This has been an ongoing situation and many factors were considered before reaching this resolution. As the Director of Athletics, I take ownership of our head coaching hires and we will share our next steps as they unfold."

According to the university, assistant coach Brian Anderson will take over the program in the interim.

A first-round MLB Draft selection in 2003 by the Chicago White Sox, Anderson played five seasons in Major League Baseball. In 2005, he won a World Series with the White Sox.