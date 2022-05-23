Northwestern women's softball team beats McNeese State, advances to NCAA Super Regional
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Northwestern Wildcats women's softball team was looking to clinch a trip to the NCAA Super Regionals Sunday – and clinch they did.
The Wildcats took on the McNeese State Cowgirls.
Northwestern home run recordholder Rachel Lewis hit a three-run jack in the fourth that made for an 8-1 Wildcats lead.
Later that inning, Angela Zedak added another homer.
Northwestern won 10-2 and will be headed to Arizona this weekend.
