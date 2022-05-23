Watch CBS News
Sports

Northwestern women's softball team beats McNeese State, advances to NCAA Super Regional

/ CBS Chicago

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Northwestern Wildcats women's softball team was looking to clinch a trip to the NCAA Super Regionals Sunday – and clinch they did.

The Wildcats took on the McNeese State Cowgirls.

Northwestern home run recordholder Rachel Lewis hit a three-run jack in the fourth that made for an 8-1 Wildcats lead.

Later that inning, Angela Zedak added another homer.

Northwestern won 10-2 and will be headed to Arizona this weekend.

First published on May 22, 2022 / 10:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.