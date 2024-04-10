Northwestern University to build temporary football field as Ryan Field is rebuilt

CHICAGO (CBS) – Northwestern University will build a temporary athletic field on its Evanston campus to be used while Ryan Field is rebuilt over the next two years.

The university will build the temporary field for football, soccer, and lacrosse games at the Lanny Sharon Martin athletics facility near Lake Michigan, according to a news release.

The field will host most of Northwestern's football home games for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Construction is expected to begin early this summer, Northwestern said.

"We talk all the time about providing the ultimate student-athlete experience, and keeping our team on campus while providing a true home field advantage accomplishes that mission," said head football coach David Braun in a statement. "During a period of exciting transition, playing in a venue that brings the Northwestern community together provides a perfect bridge to the new Ryan Field, and I'm so excited about the gameday experience for our program and the entire Wildcat community."

The new, rebuilt Ryan Field is set to open in 2026.

Both the City of Evanston and the Village of Wilmette gave the green light for Northwestern's rebuilding of its football stadium. Local residents voiced concerns over noise and traffic from the construction and concerts held at Ryan Field.

In order to sweeten the deal for Evanston, the university said it would pay the city more than $150 million a year, up from $100 million, over 10 years.

As of April 4, demolition was ongoing at Ryan Field with the removal of underground foundations, the Bueler building on the north end of the stadium and interior demolition in the press box on the stadium's west side.

Northwestern gives regular updates about the ongoing construction at RebuildRyanField.com.