Northwestern University breaks ground on construction of new Ryan Field

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Northwestern University on Monday held the formal groundbreaking for the construction of the new Ryan Field in Evanston.

The rebuilt Ryan Field is expected to open in 2026 and will include a community park and public greenspaces for residents to enjoy.

The privately funded project is expected to have nearly $660 million in economic impact in the City of Evanston and surrounding areas, according to Northwestern University. The school said it aims to have 35% of total subcontracted spending to go to local, minority-owned and women-owned businesses for construction, totally an estimated $208 million.

Both the City of Evanston and the Village of Wilmette gave the greenlight for Northwestern to rebuild Ryan Field. Local residents voiced concerns over noise and traffic from the construction and concerts at the facility. The university said more than 2,900 jobs will be created during the rebuild.

In order to sweeten the deal for Evanston, the university said it would pay the city more than $150 million a year, up from $100 million, over 10 years.

While the new Ryan Field is being built, a temporary athletic field on the Evanston campus will host the school's football, soccer and lacrosse games for the 2024 and 2025 college sports seasons.

Northwestern gives regular updates about the ongoing construction at RebuildRyanField.com.