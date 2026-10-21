First women cohort graduates with degrees through Northwestern Prison Education Program

Education can open doors in the most unlikely places. That's the belief behind a university program committed to empowering students who are in prison.

It's just one example of efforts to reduce recidivism in the criminal justice system.

Prison seems an unlikely place for pomp and circumstance, but this circumstance in Kewanee, Illinois, is singular.

Chelsea Raker has reason to celebrate, even while serving a 40-year sentence for armed robbery.

"I've never seen so many strong women. I've never had an example of a strong woman until now and I'm surrounded by them."

Seventeen women imprisoned by one institution feel liberated by one another. They're the first incarcerated women to earn degrees from a Top 10 university.

"Northwestern fostered my imagination and granted me access to knowledge," Raker said.

For six years, the women from Logan County Correctional Center have been students with the Northwestern Prison Education Program led by Jennifer Lackey, who says she has seen growth in the women.

"I've seen a tremendous amount of resilience and strength. So much loss. So many challenges and so much courage," she said.

She's also seen dedication on the part of Northwestern University professors.

"That's a heavy ask because it's a seven-hour round-trip drive plus a three-hour class," Lackey said.

Women who've accepted their past mistakes aren't used to accepting accolades. Their achievement is worthy of commencement speakers from the local, state and federal level — including Nancy Pelosi.

"They told me I was supposed to convey some wisdom. I think I could learn some wisdom from all of you," she said.

As grateful as graduates are to shake hands with politicians, Raker cares most about the hug – from her son.

"My son. My son's my motivation for breathing," she said. "I've been locked up for ten years, and since then, I've seen him once."

With a diploma in hand, graduates hold onto hope that commencement is not an end, but a new beginning.

Northwestern started the prison education program in 2018. Since then, two cohorts of men have graduated through the program.

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