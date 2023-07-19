More Northwestern players speak out about culture of hazing and abuse in athletics programs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More former Northwestern University football players are saying they were victims of hazing and abuse while playing for the Wildcats as attorneys prepare additional lawsuits against the school.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said he's now working with at least 15 young men and women who were former athletes at Northwestern, and have said they dealt with abuse at the school.

"This is shocking, deplorable, appalling, but it is not surprising," Crump said.

Crump and Chicago attorney Steven Levin have not yet filed any lawsuits on behalf of those students, but they are now representing them and interviewing others who have accused the school of hazing; and physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.

The former Northwestern students claim there was a fear of retaliation within the university, and they feared they'd lose their scholarships if they spoke up, so they suffered in silence.

As to why they are coming forward now, the students said they don't want current students to suffer the same way they did.

"The university and the football program has let us down. That's why we're here today. Upon arrival to campus, we were thrown into a culture where physical, emotional, and sexual abuse was normalized. No teammate I knew liked hazing. We were all victims, no matter what our role was at the time, but the culture was so strong that we felt we had to go with it to survive, to be respected, and to earn the trust within the football program," former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates said.

Earlier on Tuesday, separate lawyers representing an anonymous Northwestern student spoke about the first lawsuit filed against Northwestern over the hazing scandal that cost football coach Pat Fitzgerald his job.

That player, identified in the lawsuit only as John Doe, was with the Wildcats from 2018 up until last year.

Tuesday morning, his lawyers said they are in the process of filing a second lawsuit. They also said the toxic culture in the football department also exists in the baseball, softball, and volleyball programs.

"Despite what happened to these people, a lot of them – outside of their experiences in the athletics – love Northwestern and want to see this stop," attorney Patrick Salvi Jr. said.

"These are students, these are young individuals, these are athletes that were subjected to abuse by an athletic program in a university, and we intend to hold everyone involved accountable," attorney Parker Stinar said.

Both Crump's team and Salvi's team of attorneys are asking former Northwestern students who've had similar experiences come forward.

Fitzgerald's attorneys responded to the first lawsuit, saying the complaint does not cite any specific facts or evidence regarding his conduct, and they said the lawsuit has no validity.