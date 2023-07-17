Northwestern football players hire lawyers amid hazing scandal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Northwestern football players are hiring lawyers amid hazing allegations.

Days ago, the school fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

The university president said Fitzgerald failed to know and prevent hazing in the football program.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said he's partnering with a Chicago law firm to assist at least eight football players take legal action in a hazing scandal that he alleges included physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.

Crump claims the action will go beyond the football program to expose other college athletic problems.

Northwestern also fired its head baseball coach, Jim Foster, after an investigation alleging he created a toxic culture during his first and only season with the school.