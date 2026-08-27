Northwestern staff member from Highland Park charged with possession of child pornography

A Northwestern University staff member from Highland Park, Illinois, has been charged with possession of child pornography.

The Lake County State's Attorney confirmed Dr. Stephen Miller was charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography after he was arrested on Wednesday.

The Lake County State's Attorney said an investigation starting in June 2026 found illicit activity on a peer-to-peer file-sharing network. Officials said the investigator located Miller at an IP address that "downloaded and shared several child sexual abuse materials."

A search warrant was then executed at a house in the 700 block of Ridge Road in Highland Park. Officials said several electronic devices were seized and examined by the Illinois Attorney General's Digital Forensics Examiners.

The Lake County Sheriff said K9S Grip and Enzo played an important role in the investigation by sniffing out additional hard drives while officers executed the search warrant.

Miller is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Lake County officials said more charges are expected.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office confirmed Miller is on staff at Northwestern University's Laser and Electronics Design Core Facility.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Northwestern University. A university spokesperson said they do not" comment on personnel matters."