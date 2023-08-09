Northwestern coaches, staff wear 'Cats Against The World' t-shirts with Fitzgerald's number at open practice

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some Northwestern football coaches and staff showed their support for fired coach Pat Fitzgerald on Wednesday at practice.

The staff members were seen wearing "Cats Against the World" t-shirts with No. 51, Fitzgerald's old jersey during the football team's first open practice of fall camp since a hazing scandal led to Fitzgerald's firing.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn posted a photo of one of the shirts.

A clear shot of the "Cats Against the World" shirt that some Northwestern coaches/staff members were wearing at practice, with Pat Fitzgerald's old jersey #51 on them (as @Bradley_Locker first noted)@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/3fvnc0GEND — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) August 9, 2023

Medill School of Journalism student Bradley Locker posted a photo of the shirt on Twitter. He said after reaching out to the company that made the shirts, he learned the shirts were for sale until July 31.

Fitzgerald was fired last month after a university investigation into allegations of hazing.

After practice, Zahn asked Northwestern's interim head coach David Braun if he thought the shirts might be "tone deaf" considering the seriousness of the allegations.

"All my energy and intention is to go in to make sure this staff and these players have a head coach that has their best interests at the forefront of his mind," Braun said. "I have not put any of that energy into considering the potential of censoring somebody's free speech."

While the student-athletes skipped the Big Ten media day, the players did address the situation on Wednesday.

"It's been a difficult time, but we have been able to refocus and look at what is really important and get back to winning games," said senior defensive back Rod Heard II.

Players insisted the shirts were just a show of team unity, and had nothing to do with the hazing allegations.

"Coach Braun, he's been preaching that we should stick together, especially during a time like this, so the shirts are really a reminder to really allow us to stick together. It's just a reminder," senior wide receiver Bryce Kirtz said.

"Just a reminder of sticking together through this difficult time, just leaning on each other, and we know the only people we need are in this facility. So just sticking together, and worried about the people in this facility, and taking care of each other," senior linebacker Bryce Gallagher said.

The players repeatedly said they would not talk about the specifics of any hazing allegations.

"We have done a great job of moving forward and playing the game we really love," Heard said.

"We've really just stuck together during all of this and just checking in on each other to make sure everyone is OK during this difficult time," Gallagher said. "Especially for the younger guys who obviously just got here."

Fitzgerald, who led Northwestern for 17 seasons and was a star linebacker for the Wildcats in the mid-1990s, has maintained he had no knowledge of the hazing. Fitzgerald said after being fired that he was working with his agent, Bryan Harlan, and Chicago defense attorney Dan Webb, who recently represented Fox News in a defamation case, to "protect my rights in accordance with the law."

Several former football players have filed lawsuits against Northwestern since Fitzgerald was fired, accusing the university of negligence for failing to prevent acts of sexual abuse, racism, and other dehumanizing acts of hazing.

Among other allegations raised in multiple lawsuits, former players have claimed they were physically and sexually abused, and that coaches knew about it, did nothing to stop it, and even singled out players for hazing.

Multiple lawsuits claim the players were forced to engage in acts of hazing dubbed "running," in which upperclassmen would hold down freshmen players in the locker room, and take turns "dry-humping" them. Freshmen were also forced to take part in a hazing ritual known as the "car wash," in which a group of naked upperclassmen would force underclassmen to rub against them on their way into the showers, according to several lawsuits.

Two lawsuits filed last week also claim African American players were forced to compete in racist watermelon-eating contests.